Harvey Rew was unsuccessful in winning a Southampton trial following his Pompey exit. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Rew was informed of his Fratton Park release last month, while Brook has rejected terms to stay with the Blues after graduating from the Academy.

Since then both players have attended trials at other clubs in pursuit of a contract elsewhere.

Rew previously tried to impress at West Ham under-23s, while also had a stint at Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, there was one training session and one match at Southampton, where ex-Pompey youth coast Mikey Harris is under-18s individual coach.

As for winger Brook, who is a year younger, he spent a week in attendance with the Premier League club’s under-23s.

However, Southampton declined to offer both a contract.

Meanwhile, Seok Jae Lee, who along with Brook rejected staying at Fratton Park, has been unsuccessful following a week-long Brentford trial.

Rew, Brook and Lee all appeared in Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign this season.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.