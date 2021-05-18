Former Portsmouth pair fail to win Southampton deals after handed trial chance
Former Pompey duo Harvey Rew and Harrison Brook have not succeeded in winning Southampton deals.
Rew was informed of his Fratton Park release last month, while Brook has rejected terms to stay with the Blues after graduating from the Academy.
Since then both players have attended trials at other clubs in pursuit of a contract elsewhere.
Rew previously tried to impress at West Ham under-23s, while also had a stint at Sheffield United.
In addition, there was one training session and one match at Southampton, where ex-Pompey youth coast Mikey Harris is under-18s individual coach.
As for winger Brook, who is a year younger, he spent a week in attendance with the Premier League club’s under-23s.
However, Southampton declined to offer both a contract.
Meanwhile, Seok Jae Lee, who along with Brook rejected staying at Fratton Park, has been unsuccessful following a week-long Brentford trial.
Rew, Brook and Lee all appeared in Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign this season.
Meanwhile, another released Pompey youngster, Charlie Bell, has been unable to win deals following trials with the under-23 sides of West Ham and Brighton.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.