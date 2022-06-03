But wants to see him backed further by the club’s owners.

The Fratton chief is set to embark on his second summer transfer window at the club next week, with the aim of transforming his side into promotion challengers.

Despite last season’s 10th placed finish representing their lowest since promotion back to League One, the 43-year-old remained at the helm.

This is because many had labelled the his first full campaign as a period of ‘transition’ – as he looked to discard any remnants of Kenny Jackett’s tenure.

And although the ex-AC Milan striker shares the same view, he thinks it’s imperative the south coast side build on their 2021-22 standing.

Speaking after the Lee Rigby Memorial Cup at AFC Portchester Hateley said: ‘I think Danny Cowley is the right man to take the club forward.

‘He’s had success at this level and the level below before, so hopefully from that experience he will take Pompey to the next level.

Former Pompey striker Mark Hateley has backed Danny Cowley to take the Blues into the Championship. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘I think they need to build on what they did last year. They must build.’

Pompey are set to embark on their sixth consecutive season in League One next term, following their unlikely and failed bid for promotion in 2021-22.

However, if they reach the second division for 2023-24, it will take them into the league where Hateley played his only season for the club in 1983-84.

Across 46 games in all competitions, the attacker bagged 25 goals before his eye-catching move to Italy.

And the now 60-year-old wants to see the club’s hierarchy speed up the process of leaving the third tier.

Hateley added: ‘I think they’re a club who are underachieving, and have been underachieving for a long, long time.

‘I wish the powers that be that have invested into the club would put their foot down a little bit and speed this process up.