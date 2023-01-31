Football Insider have reported the 21-year-old is of interest to Championship duo Luton and West Brom along with League One pair Oxford United and Barnsley.

Spurs are believed to have given the youngster the green light to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to further his first-team development.

White has continued to rise through the ranks with the Premier League giants, most recently making his top-flight debut for the club earlier in the month.

In total, the midfielder has made three first-team outings for the Lilywhites, while making nine appearances for the under-21 side in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The youngster was an unused substitute in Antonio Conte’s side for their 1-0 victory over former club Pompey in the FA Cup at the start of January.

His departure from North London was represent his second spell away from Spurs after he spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Fratton Park.

White arrived on the south coast in January 2020 and would go on to amass 22 outings under both Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley, scoring his only career goal to date.

Harvey White has been tipped for a deadline day departure from Spurs.

Indeed, one of his six starts for the Blues came during the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley - with the defeat on penalties signalling the end of Jackett’s three-and-a-half year rein at PO4.

After impressing in the remainder of his temporary spell, Cowley was keen to keep the versatile midfielder in his ranks as he looked to assemble his side in the summer of 2021.

Although a return wouldn’t come to fruition following his loan stint, Pompey were again linked with White on deadline day 12-months ago - with a midfielder still on the boss’ wish list.