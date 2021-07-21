Former Portsmouth target and summer-linked striker joins rivals - and 'massive signing' delivers League One goal vow

Mo Eisa. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Dons last night pulled off a minor transfer coup to land the striker from Peterborough amid interest from a number of League One clubs.

Pompey have previously been keen on Eisa and were once again linked with the 27-year-old this summer - although it wasn’t a move Danny Cowley was actively pursuing.

It’s still an impressive piece of business from Russell Martin, however, who has now landed seven players this summer including the likes of Scott Twine, Max Watters and Ethan Robson.

Eisa told MK Dons’ official site: ‘I’m excited to be here. It’s a massive club with huge ambitions that match my own, and I will give my all to help take this club forward.

‘I knew there was interest from back in January and then again this summer. My agent presented me with a few teams who wanted to sign me and I felt MK Dons was the right team for me.

‘I am very excited to work under Russell Martin, as he was a huge influence in me making my decision to join the Dons. I’m looking forward to the style of play as I feel it plays to my strengths and will give me the opportunity to score goals.

‘I am a goal scorer but most importantly I am a team player and I always try to do my best for the team to win.

‘I’m excited to play at this stunning stadium and can’t wait to make my debut in front of fans - hopefully I can score loads of goals for them.’

Martin explained MK Dons have landed the man who was their prime summer target.

He added: ‘This is a massive signing for us. Luke Williams (assistant manager) and I identified Mo really early on as our top target to make a difference to this team, and we have been chasing him all summer.

‘I’m pleased we’ve finally got to a point where we’ve agreed a deal, and I want to say a massive thank you to the Chairman and (sporting director) Liam Sweeting for their work and support in getting this over the line.

‘He comes with brilliant experience at the level. He’s a proven goalscorer and that has earnt a couple of big moves - that’s great credit to him. He’s really hungry to do well and that desire has been a huge reason as to why this move has been completed.’

