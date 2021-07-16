Pompey are not one of the clubs who have lodged a bid for Mo Eisa

The News understands the Peterborough man is not on Danny Cowley's radar during the summer transfer window despite his search for an additional striker.

The Blues indeed finished eighth in the 2020-21 campaign and are looking to bolster their forward options.

However, it is understood that Eisa – who has been transfer-listed by Peterborough – is not on Pompey's shopping list.

The ex-Bristol City marksman isn't the sort of frontman that Cowley covets to compete with John Marquis and Ellis Harrison ahead of a renewed promotion push.

The head coach recently told The News he wants more of a selfless target man who can provide a focal point when leading the line.

Peterborough have turned down bids for Mo Eisa. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Eisa was a target for Pompey under previous manager Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2018 after he netted 25 goals for Cheltenham.

He instead opted to join Championship outfit Bristol City but made just six appearances and left the following year for Peterborough.

In total, Eisa has bagged 21 times in 71 outings at London Road and helped Darren Ferguson's side clinch League One automatic promotion last term.

Pompey's search for an additional striker goes on after missing out on Jayden Stockley earlier this summer.

The ex-Bournemouth man instead chose to rejoin Charlton, having scored eight goals on loan at The Valley during the second half of last term.

However, Cowley was always braced to miss out on the 27-year-old after he left AFC Wimbledon.