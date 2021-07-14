Danny Cowley remains keen to sign an additional centre-forward during the transfer window after missing out on two targets.

Pompey had been hopeful of landing the former AFC Bournemouth man.

The head coach would still like to bolster his options, with John Marquis and Ellis Harrison the only recognised strikers at Fratton Park.

Eisa was a Pompey target in the summer of 2018 when former boss Kenny Jackett was at the helm.

The ex-Bristol City man has been transfer-listed by the Posh following their promotion to the Championship.

Peterborough have turned down bids from League One clubs for Mo Eisa. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

They've ensured Jack Marriott has returned to London Road, while they also have Jonson Clarke-Harris, who plundered 33 goals last term, and Siriki Dembele.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has admitted the Posh have rebuffed offers from two League One clubs – who both finished inside the top eight in the 2020-21 season.

That doesn't rule out Pompey, who indeed were placed eighth following a final-day defeat to Accrington.

Writing on Twitter, MacAnthony said: ‘Turned down two bids from two top-eight L1 clubs so far for Mo.

‘He is training and playing well. Long way to go in this window.’

MacAnthony has previously said he believes Eisa could net 25 goals for a club like Pompey.

The Moroccan is currently on trial and scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Hawks.