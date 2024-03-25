Former Southampton man wants to stay with Portsmouth's League One rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlton Athletic defender Thierry Small has confirmed he would be open to extending his time at The Valley beyond the summer.

The Addicks made a move to sign the left-back earlier this season after he was released by Southampton and he has gone on to make eight appearances in all competition as his new side have embarked on an upturn in form. The Addicks are believed to have a one-year option on Small’s deal as it approaches its final month - and the defender is keen to remain where he is after enjoying a positive start to live with the club.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told London News Online: “I’m here for everything. If that is what the club wants to do then it is something I wouldn’t be turning down. My goal right now is getting as many games as I can in for Charlton and that we finish the season as strongly as possible. We’re on a good little run. Hopefully we can keep that form going heading into next season.”

Boro striker makes make on international bow

Stevenage striker Jamie Reid is keen to build on a remarkable introduction to international football.

The former Exeter City and Mansfield Town frontman opened his Northern Ireland account on his senior international debut with a neat finish in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Romania as he made the most of clever approach play from Southampton midfielder Shea Charles and Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley.

Northern Ireland’s Jamie Reid celebrates scoring against Romania. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Speaking after the game, Reid admitted he was relieved to break out of ‘a bit of a draught’ after he struggled to find the net at club level in recent weeks and described the timing of his maiden international strike as ‘perfect’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “It was an unbelievable start and a dream debut. What a way to ease your way into international football by scoring in the first seven minutes. I’ve only just been with the squad for the last two days but the emphasis on the quick counter attack was what I saw and it worked for our goal.