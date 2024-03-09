Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have made the most of the free-agents market twice this season to bolster their League One title ambitions.

Triallist Josh Martin was handed a short-term deal back in November - a contract offer that was soon followed by another deal until the end of the season. Meanwhile, last week former Ipswich midfielder Lee Evans was introduced to the group at Fratton Park as head coach John Mousinho bolstered his somewhat depleted options in the middle of the park.

The Blues have, therefore, shown there’s quality to draw upon outside the transfer windows. Now League One rivals Charlton have made the most of a player being without a club by signing experienced former Premier League striker Connor Wickham.

The 30-year-old, who played in the top flight for both Sunderland and Crystal Palace, had been on trial with the Addicks for several weeks, after remaining a free agent since his Cardiff departure at the end of last season. Charlton added to their firepower in January with the impressive acquisition of Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo on loan. But now new boss Nathan Jones has added once again to his pool of attacking talent by bringing in Wickham on a deal until the end of the season.

The Addicks already have League One top-scorer Alfie May on their books, but with Chuks Aneke missing their past two games, the well-travelled Wickam, who has also played for Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, has been brought in for extra cover.

Jones told Charlton’s website: ‘Connor’s been here for a couple of weeks and we like the human being, so that’s the start. The experience, physicality and quality he has makes him a really good signing. We’re pleased to have him in and it’ll be interesting to see how much we can get out of him.’

The Addicks currently sit 14th in the table, with Jones suffering just one defeat in the seven games he’s taken charge of since his February 4 appointment. The south-east London side’s improvement in form has seen them move away from the relegation zone and includes draws against both Pompey and Bolton, plus a win at Derby County.