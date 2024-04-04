Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have just one representative in FourFourTwo’s prestigious 50-top EFL players list.

Each year, as the season draws to a conclusion, the magazine polls fans to see who they believe are the stand-out players outside the top flight. Participants are not allowed to choose any individual from their own club, with Championship supporters asked to rank their top 10 favourite operators. Fans of clubs in league’s One and Two are asked to pick their top five, before tallies are totted using a weighted calculation.

With Pompey riding high at the top of the League One table and the Blues boosting a host of players at the top of their games as present, you would have thought they would have more than one player picked.

Colby’s selection, though, is welcomed, with the former Accrington man on 18 League One goals for the season and on course to record back-to-back 20-plus-goal season hauls for the Blues. His latest efforts - a brace in the Good Friday win at Wycombe - helped Pompey extend their current unbeaten run to 13 games, form that was extended to 14 following Tuesday night’s draw with Derby at Fratton Park.

Five of Bishop’s goals have proven to be match-winners, which have gone a long way to helping Pompey remain five points clear at the top of the third tier. He comes in at No46 on the list.

Several other League One players are included in the FourFourTwo list, with Derby’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing considered the best of the lot. He occupies 21st place. Barnsley’s Herbie Kane (27) and Devante Cole (35) make the top-30, with Bolton’s Dion Charles selected at No37. Another team in the promotion hunt, Peterborough, has two players on the shortlist - Harrison Burrows (34) and Ephron Mason-Clark (22).

The most appreciated player is Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was preferred over Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville (2) and Sunderland’s Jack Clarke (3).