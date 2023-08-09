Fratton faithful dealt parking blow as Portsmouth make availability statement ahead of Exeter City visit
Sky Sports will broadcast next week’s meeting with Exeter City meaning an area of the limited car park will be out of use.
Pompey fans have been warned that parking will be at a premium for the first midweek home match of the season against Exeter City next week.
The amount of space allocated to supporters arriving by car behind Fratton Park’s North Stand has been impacted by ongoing work on the north-east corner of the Milton End.
Now, even less space will be made available for next Tuesday’s game against the Grecians. The clash has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports and, as a result, a large area of the car park will be set aside for the broadcaster to use as a compound.
Indeed, no spaces will be put on sale via the club website.
Supporters with seasonal car parking spots will still be able to access those as usual, while others coming via car have been told to park at the nearby Miltoncross Academy for £6, to use public car parks, or to find spaces for rent on app JustPark.
Earlier this year, 89.8% of The News readers shared that they were happy with ongoing work at Fratton Park, despite the knock-on effects - only 16.1% of readers said their matchday experience had been negatively impacted by the project.
However, respondents to that survey shared frustrations with the parking situation at the ground. Only 13.7% of participants felt that current provisions were satisfactory, with nearly half of Pompey fans admitting that finding somewhere to leave the car is a 'struggle' each matchday.