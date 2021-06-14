Fratton Park is to undergo a £10m redevelopment to meet health and safety criteria. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

The four-year programme has been drawn up to maintain Fratton Park’s capacity by meeting health and safety regulations.

With work set to start immediately, initial focus will centre on the South and North Stands.

The Milton End is earmarked as the final stage, although Pompey still have planning permission to construct a new stand on that side of the ground.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a consequence of the essential work, Fratton Park’s existing capacity will be temporarily affected for a timescale not yet specified.

Pompey insist the project will lead to improved access, new concession facilities, increased concourse areas, new seats, new electrical infrastructures and a ‘longer-term decoration programme’.

In addition, there will be improvements in disabled supporter facilities in all four stands.

According to chairman Michael Eisner, the scheduled works will cost an additional £10m.

In a club statement, new chief executive Andy Cullen said: ‘I’m grateful to all those who have contributed to developing and finalising a significant and inclusive works programme to restore the stadium capacity back above 20,000.

‘It is vitally important for supporters to have every confidence that Fratton Park remains a safe place to visit and I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these works are taking place.

‘I would also like to thank Michael Eisner, his family and the board for funding these improvements.

‘Although these are challenging financial times for everyone, the significant level of investment in this project importantly reflects Tornante’s firm and continued commitment to Portsmouth Football Club.’

In recent years, work has been undertaken on strengthening Fratton Park’s infrastructure, including cladding and roof maintenance on the North and South Stands.

Meanwhile, Pompey have earmarked a new stand for the Milton End and, in the statement, they stress that talks are continuing over that development.

The club statement added: ‘We remain in dialogue with local government about much-needed infrastructure improvements in the local vicinity to facilitate access to the stadium along the key transportation routes to Fratton Park.

‘This remains a core strategic objective towards realising our ultimate ambitions for Fratton Park and the surrounding area.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.