Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has provided an insight into why he's decided to bring Matt Macey back to Fratton Park.

The towering keeper, who made 21 loan appearances for Pompey over the second half of last season, has rejoined the club on a deal until the end of the season. He'll compete with Will Norris and Ryan Schofield for a starting place in the Blues starting XI following his free transfer arrival.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macey's signing represents the Blues' first move into the transfer market this January, with the PO4 outfit keen to maitain their position at the summit of the League One table. Further strengthening is expected, with season-ending injuries to Regan Poole and Alex Robertson forcing Pompey to search for reinforcements at both centre-back and attacking midfield.

And while some members of the Fratton faithful have questioned the 29-year-old's return on social media, with Norris impressing between the sticks following his free-transfer arrival in the summer, head coach has spelt out exactly why it was important to welcome Macey back.

Putting it simply, he said: 'Matt was my first signing after arriving at the club almost a year ago and I’m delighted to bring him back here. He did an excellent job for us last season and it really strengthens our goalkeeping unit because we know that he’s an outstanding shot-stopper.'