Portsmouth boss explains former Luton, Plymouth and Hibs keeper's Fratton Park return
Free-agent Matt Macey has returned to Pompey on a short-term deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Mousinho has provided an insight into why he's decided to bring Matt Macey back to Fratton Park.
The towering keeper, who made 21 loan appearances for Pompey over the second half of last season, has rejoined the club on a deal until the end of the season. He'll compete with Will Norris and Ryan Schofield for a starting place in the Blues starting XI following his free transfer arrival.
Macey's signing represents the Blues' first move into the transfer market this January, with the PO4 outfit keen to maitain their position at the summit of the League One table. Further strengthening is expected, with season-ending injuries to Regan Poole and Alex Robertson forcing Pompey to search for reinforcements at both centre-back and attacking midfield.
And while some members of the Fratton faithful have questioned the 29-year-old's return on social media, with Norris impressing between the sticks following his free-transfer arrival in the summer, head coach has spelt out exactly why it was important to welcome Macey back.
Putting it simply, he said: 'Matt was my first signing after arriving at the club almost a year ago and I’m delighted to bring him back here. He did an excellent job for us last season and it really strengthens our goalkeeping unit because we know that he’s an outstanding shot-stopper.'
Macey, who kept nine clean sheets in his 21-game spell last season, arrives on a free transfer after his contract at Luton was terminated in September. It's not known if he was signed in time to be in contention for Saturday's game against Leyton Orient.