From fan flak to Portsmouth player of the season - ex-Norwich City and Lincoln City man reflects on Fratton rise

The defender was named The News/Sports Mail player of the season on Saturday, as he was rewarded for an outstanding season of consistency.

Raggett was the clear winner, gaining 59.5 per cent of the reader vote with Gavin Bazunu second with 33 per cent and Connor Ogilvie third (five per cent).

The 28-year-old was blown away with the backing he’s received after making 50 appearances so far this season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success represents a new high for the former Lincoln City and Norwich City man with his standing on the rise.

That’s not always been the case, however, with Raggett taking some unnecessary flak in the past in some quarters.

That stick is firmly in the past, however, with the vast majority of the Pompey fanbase now appreciating the stoic qualities Raggett brings to his team.

He said: ‘It’s a massive honour.

Sean Raggett was named Pompey's player of the season

‘There’s some brilliant players in this squad, so to win the player of the season is a massive achievement.

‘I work hard for this football club, so it’s nice to be appreciated by the fans.

‘It’s been a bit up and down for me here at times, but this season has been a consistent season for me.

‘It’s disappointing we didn’t get into the play-offs.

‘I’d swap this award for a place in the play-offs, for sure.

‘Gav (Bazunu) was my player of the season and you can see his career in going to go in one direction, so to win the award ahead of players like him is a great honour.’

Raggett explained he’s been largely happy with his Pompey form this season, although he would’ve liked to have added more than the six goals he’s bagged.

Five of those finishes arrived over the second half of the season, with a purple patch of four goals in six games arriving in February and March.

Although pleased with the personal accolade, Raggett felt he couldn’t take too much satisfaction from the player of the season award in a season in which Pompey have finished outside of the play-offs.

He added: ‘I think in the first half of the season I would’ve liked to have scored a couple more goals.

‘But they did come over the second half of the season, even if I would’ve liked to have chipped in with a few more.

‘I’m not too happy because we’re outside of the play-offs and that’s always been my goal.