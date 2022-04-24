Portsmouth player of the season clarifies contract situation as ex-Norwich City and Lincoln City man makes feelings clear over future

Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett player of the year during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Gillingham at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 23 April 2022.

But the Blues player of the season has stressed his desire to be at Fratton Park moving forward.

The 28-year-old has made it clear a new deal is not yet concluded, with his current agreement coming to a close this summer.

Pompey fans are clamouring for the defender to remain at the club he joined in 2019 after an outstanding campaign.

Raggett explained he feels there’s a desire from all sides for that to happen, but a new deal is not yet over the line.

He said: ‘I’m trying not to give it too much thought and trying to focus on the games.

‘As we get to the end of the season, though, I’m sure there will be some more conversations to be had,

‘The gaffer has said to me he wants me to stay and I love the club.

‘I love playing here and it’s a great place to play your football, so we’ll see what happens.

‘I’ve always said it since I’ve come here, I’m here to get promoted out of this league. That’s the aim.

‘This is a massive football club, that shouldn’t be in this league. It’s a great place to play.

‘There’s been a few early discussions, but that’s all at the moment. There’s nothing definitive as of yet.

‘We have to see if we can come to an agreement for next season, because I love playing my football here.’

Raggett celebrated an outstanding campaign for Pompey, which saw him rewarded for his consistency by succeeding Craig MacGillivray as player of the season.

The former Norwich City man believes he receiving recognition for not just the quality of his performances but the volume of games in royal blue.

And the central defender sees no reason for that to change moving forward.

He said: ‘This is the most amount of games I’ve played in a season.

‘I’ve played 50 games and i played 52 last season.

‘Since I left Dover, this is the most amount of games I’ve played for a single club. I feel settled and I like the area.

‘I look after myself and I know how to get the best out of myself.