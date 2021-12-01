Addressing The News on camera during the aftershock of the Ipswich debacle, Pompey’s head coach retained his customary eloquence and manners.

Yet, occasionally, biting words escaped, the odd stinging barb flung in the direction of a failing team just humbled 4-0 on home territory.

This was no red-faced rant or fist-shaking diatribe, but the message was undeniable.

Some six weeks later, the Blues are unbeaten in nine matches and the form team in the top five divisions of English football.

Presently six points off the League One summit, on Saturday they become the first side in this season’s division to register four successive league victories.

A far cry from the evening of October 20, when successive hammerings had left the Blues nervously eyeing a relegation zone lying but four points away.

‘This is not a time for victims, you learn a lot about yourself in adversity,’ said Cowley at the time.

‘It’s elite sport, it doesn’t make character, I think it reveals character, particularly in difficult moments.

‘We have to decide what we stand for, who we want to be – and how we want to be perceived.’

Cowley’s reeling squad subsequently chose their pathway. Today they are unrecognisable from the form they once took.

Immense credit to the players for transforming their season having been rightly criticised for a string of limp performances criminally lacking heart and fight.

There was the blitz at Rotherham, conceding three goals in seven minutes, and the abject second-half capitulation against Ipswich which plummeted to fresh depths.

Or how about the home defeat to newly-promoted Cambridge United, while Sutton United triumphed 2-0 at Fratton Park in the Papa John’s Trophy to inflict further humiliation.

By mid-October, it appeared the season was descending towards a bleak existence residing far below even League One mediocrity.

Yet here we are.

Perhaps Ipswich may signify another Crewe sliding doors moment in the history of Pompey, albeit these are still early days to throw around such labels.

The facts are Cowley’s men have subsequently captured 17 points from a possible 21, conceded four goals, registered six clean sheets, and racked up three straight league away wins.

Even injuries, suspension and enforced system switches have failed to impact on such heartening progress.

After the Ipswich defeat, Cowley told The News: ‘It was unacceptable, we were shamed – and I will take complete responsibility for it.

‘Every single person within our group has the responsibility of going away, looking at themselves and seeing what more they can give to help this team.’

Well, they have given the team passion and heart – and presented the Fratton faithful with unexpected hope.

