The 31-year-old was dismissed in the 66th minute of the Blues’ defeat at The Valley, after a late challenge on Scott Fraser saw him pick up his second yellow card of the evening.

The Addicks’ third goal came from the resulting free-kick, capping off the comprehensive victory over Danny Cowley’s men, as they were beaten in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

That defeat extended the Blues’ winless run to four games in League One, which has seen them drop to fifth in the table.

Pack is the latest senior figure to speak out after skipper Clark Robertson issued an apology to the Pompey fans after the game.

The Fratton faithful aired their frustration following the loss and were less than impressed with what they saw in south London.

The Buckland boy stated his own ire on what happened and took the opportunity to apologise for his side’s poor showing along with his own dismissal.

He was also adamant that his team-mates will ‘bounce back’ when they make the trip to struggling Forest Green on Saturday.

Marlon Pack has issued an apology following his dismissal against Charlton on Monday.

In a post on his Instagram, Pack said: ‘We fell way below our standards last night and we need to be better.

‘On a personal note, really frustrated with myself for the sending off as it killed off any possible chance of us getting back into the game.

‘Thank you for all the travelling support, I’ll be with you on Saturday hopefully watching the boys bounce back.’

Pack has been one of the standout figures in Cowley’s dressing room this season, following his summer return to his boyhood club.