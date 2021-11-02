FT Pompey 1 Cheltenham Town RECAP as Blues can't turn pressure into three points at Fratton

Pompey v Cheltenham

The game has been rescheduled after the meeting slated for last month was called off for international call-ups.

Now the game falls in what is likely to be five home games on the spin for Danny Cowley’s side.

And the Blues will be looking for successive victories for just the second time this season against the League One new boys.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will be building up to kick off at Fratton Park tonight, with all the news and talking points detailed.

We’ll bring you the team news and reaction at 6.45pm, before offering video and more analysis.

Then it will be live blow by blow commentary as Pompey aim to inject some meaningful momentum in their campaign.

Designed with Pompey fans in mind