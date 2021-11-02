FT Pompey 1 Cheltenham Town RECAP as Blues can't turn pressure into three points at Fratton
Pompey go in search of back-to-back wins against Cheltenham Town night.
The game has been rescheduled after the meeting slated for last month was called off for international call-ups.
Now the game falls in what is likely to be five home games on the spin for Danny Cowley’s side.
And the Blues will be looking for successive victories for just the second time this season against the League One new boys.
We will be building up to kick off at Fratton Park tonight, with all the news and talking points detailed.
We’ll bring you the team news and reaction at 6.45pm, before offering video and more analysis.
Then it will be live blow by blow commentary as Pompey aim to inject some meaningful momentum in their campaign.
LIVE Pompey 1 Cheltenham 1
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:44
- Two changes - Morrell and Thompson in for Tunnicliffe and Williams
- Freestone opens scoring (6min)
- Hackett levels (32min)
FT Pompey 1 Cheltenham 1
Pompey still pushing for the late winner - but Hirst loses it and then gives away a free-kick.
Williams with a clever pass into the box but Hirst isn’t on the move and the moment passes.
Important blocks from Raggett to deny May as he drives into the box
Curtis drifts a cross towards Hirst but he can’t get purchase on his header at the back post.
Six minutes’ stoppage time
Crowley with a cynical trip on Morrell who was breaking and it’s a yellow.
Crowley’s deep free-kick drifts harmlessly out of play.
Azeez fires at Flinders with a low drive from 25 yards.
Curtis with the chance to win from Harness’ cross but he blazes over from 12 yards.