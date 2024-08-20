Further proof that keeper is Portsmouth bound - with '400,000 euro' transfer deal agree
It’s been exactly a week since news of the Blues’ interest in the Austrian goalkeeper broke. There’s been plenty of updates since, with The News understanding that the 27-year-old will be unveiled as Pompey’s 10th signing of the transfer window this week.
But until the BW Linz stopper’s arrival is officially confirmed, the Fratton faithful will have to dig deep into their patience reserves for a bit longer yet.
That wait shouldn’t be too long, though, if the latest snippet of information is to be taken into consideration. Indeed, as the Blues get their house in order to unveil Schmid to the fans, the stopper himself has provided the biggest indicator yet that the deal is just waiting to be announced - all thanks to social media.
Why else would he decide to follow Pompey on Instagram if a move to the south coast wasn’t set to be confirmed?
That sort of action provides renewed confidence and helps settle any nerves surrounding any transfer.
But just in case an element of doubt remains among those with a more sceptical approach to things, there’s always the latest quotes from BW Linz Sports director Christoph Schösswendter.
He said a deal close to 400,000 euros had been struck between the club for Schmid’s services. He also remained confident that Linz had a replacement for the Pompey-bound keeper in place - something that had been holding up the transfer.
Schösswendter told nachrichten.at: For Blau-Weiß, the transfer would pay off one year before Schmid's contract expires: it is expected to bring in almost 400,000 euros for the club's coffers.’ He added: ‘If everything goes well, we will have a new goalkeeper this week.’
FYI: Pompey are yet to follow Schmid back on Instagram!
