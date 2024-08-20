Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans have been waiting patiently for Nicolas Schmid’s Fratton Park arrival to be confirmed.

It’s been exactly a week since news of the Blues’ interest in the Austrian goalkeeper broke. There’s been plenty of updates since, with The News understanding that the 27-year-old will be unveiled as Pompey’s 10th signing of the transfer window this week.

But until the BW Linz stopper’s arrival is officially confirmed, the Fratton faithful will have to dig deep into their patience reserves for a bit longer yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That wait shouldn’t be too long, though, if the latest snippet of information is to be taken into consideration. Indeed, as the Blues get their house in order to unveil Schmid to the fans, the stopper himself has provided the biggest indicator yet that the deal is just waiting to be announced - all thanks to social media.

Why else would he decide to follow Pompey on Instagram if a move to the south coast wasn’t set to be confirmed?

That sort of action provides renewed confidence and helps settle any nerves surrounding any transfer.

But just in case an element of doubt remains among those with a more sceptical approach to things, there’s always the latest quotes from BW Linz Sports director Christoph Schösswendter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said a deal close to 400,000 euros had been struck between the club for Schmid’s services. He also remained confident that Linz had a replacement for the Pompey-bound keeper in place - something that had been holding up the transfer.

Schösswendter told nachrichten.at: For Blau-Weiß, the transfer would pay off one year before Schmid's contract expires: it is expected to bring in almost 400,000 euros for the club's coffers.’ He added: ‘If everything goes well, we will have a new goalkeeper this week.’

FYI: Pompey are yet to follow Schmid back on Instagram!