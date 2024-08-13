Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey could once again be heading abroad to bolster their ranks before the transfer window closes.

The Blues have already turned to foreign markets this summer to sign Australian defender Jacob Farrell (Central Coast Mariners) and Denmark forward Elias Sorensen (Esbjerg).

Now Austria could be their next port of call, with reports suggesting they have goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid currently in their sights.

The 27-year-old is the first-choice keeper at Austrian Bundesliga side BW Linz, whom he helped win promotion top the top flight during the 2022-23 season.

Schmid has featured 131 times for Gerald Scheiblehner’s side - including the first two games of this season. But according to Austrian website laola1.at, Pompey are currently working on a deal to bring the stopper to the south coast.

The former FC Juniors ace has one year remaining on his contract at Linz. Flashscore.co.uk value the player at €363k.

The Blues are keen to add a third keeper to their ranks after allowing teenager Toby Steward to leave on loan. Pompey brought in former Millwall and QPR goalkeeper Jordan Archer this summer to provide competition for first-choice Will Norris but want to increase the competitiveness in the squad for this season’s Championship.

Norris conceded three goals in the Blues’ first game of the season against Leeds United on Saturday.

Pompey have already made nine signings this transfer window.