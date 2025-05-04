Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gaffer For A Day, Darren Joseph, aged 37 from Paulsgrove, analyses Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Hull...

How do you assess Pompey’s performance?

It was an acceptable end-of-season nothing-to-play-for match - you could see it coming from a mile off!

The second we were safe after Watford, you knew the last match of the season at home was going to be one of those games. Pompey had nothing to play for, although they did try a bit.

As for Hull, it didn’t bother me who went down as long as it wasn’t Pompey. Unless it concerned them up the road, it didn’t really matter.

Although, in a selfish way, it was good Luton were relegated because they have one of the smaller grounds, so others are easier to get tickets.

Who’s your choice of man of the match?

I’m going for Matt Ritchie. The energy he brings when he comes onto the pitch is superb, his pressing makes everyone else step their game up a level.

Once he came on for the injured Harvey Blair, we started pressing better as a team. He’s a massive player for us, I’ve been really impressed.

The first couple of games I watched him play, I was thinking we’ve made a mistake here, a bit of a nostalgia signing. Then, as soon as he got match fit, what a player.

What did you think about Christian Saydee’s cameo?

He gets quite a lot of negative stuff said about him, but he’s still really young and learning his game.

Saydee’s a good sub to bring on, teams don’t like playing against him, he puts himself about, so it was really pleasing for him to get a goal.

Matt Ritchie was Gaffer For A Day Darren Joseph's man of the match against Hull. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

A lot of people say he needs to be moved on, but he’s one we should definitely be keeping. He’s a good option to have on the bench and, maybe in another year or two, he perhaps he will develop into an even better player.

Saydee plays with passion and pride - and that’s what you want at a club like Pompey. You can’t ask for more than that, he tries, he puts himself about. He’s the sort of player you want at our club.

What about the job John Mousinho has done?

Unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable. We are the only club in the bottom 10 not to have changed managers and that’s one of the big reasons why I believe we stayed up. We stuck with the head coach.

We have been amazing at home and I would like to see us do a bit better away next season, but Mousinho has done a brilliant job on a shoestring budget. Look at some of the money being thrown around in that league and the budget he’s had available.

After the season we’ve had, we’ll do well to keep hold of him if any big club comes in - I’m concerned. Hopefully we can keep him because he’s been a breath of fresh air.

Mousinho has been a big part in why the team has stayed up this season, it’s crucial to keep him and give him the right budget to try and push on.

