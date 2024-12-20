A Championship club offered a recently sacked manager who played for Pompey a chance of a swift managerial return.

Pompey's Championship rivals Millwall reportedly approached Gary O'Neil about their managerial vacancy.

The South London club are on the search for a new manager after going their separate ways with Neil Harris. In an unusual way of doing business, Harris' departure was announced but he oversaw the last two games, losing both.

Millwall are now in the process of finding a replacement and have been somewhat ambitious in their search. The Daily Mirror is reporting that O'Neil having only been sacked by Wolves on Sunday was approached for the job.

They were unsuccessful in their attempts however as the consensus was that it was too soon after his sacking. The 41-year-old has only ever managed in the Premier League, having been given his first chance in management at Bournemouth, before moving to Wolves last season.

Millwall also reportedly approached Mark Robins, but he wants a break from the beautiful game, having spent a long time at Coventry City. The 54-year-old spent almost eight years in the West Midlands and took the Sky Blues from League Two to within 90 minutes of an FA Cup final and the Premier League.

Former Preston North End and Sunderland boss Alex Neil is the leading contender for the job, whilst Matt Bloomfield and Steven Schumacher are also under consideration. Neil has been out of work for over a year after being sacked by Stoke City, whilst Schumacher replaced him at the bet365 Stadium. Bloomfield is currently the manager of Wycombe Wanderers who are top of League One.

Pompey have one eye on who Millwall appoint as they are due to meet at the end January. The two sides had been scheduled to meet at the end of November, but the game was called off after a powercut at Fratton Park.