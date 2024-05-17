George Byers is a free agent after Sheffield Wednesday didn’t renew his contract. The former Pompey midfielder has interest from League One. (Image: Camera Sport)

Pompey’s Championship rivals have published their retained list and they won’t be keeping a former Blues midfielder.

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they will not be renewing the contract of former Pompey midfielder George Byers.

Byers is departing Hillsborough after three seasons with the Owls. The 27-year-old along with Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, Juan Delgado, Lee Gregory and Reece James was told that his time in South Yorkshire would be coming to an end and that he would be free to leave.

He spent three seasons as a player at Sheffield Wednesday and made a total of 78 appearances. Byers spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Portsmouth's League One rivals Blackpool, playing 16 times for the Seasiders.

In a message to Byers along with the five others leaving, the club said: “The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services and we wish them the very best for the future.”

Byers won't be short of offers and our friends at The Star last week reported that there were six clubs chasing his signature, including two who could be in the Championship next season. Blackpool want to re-sign him but face competition from Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United who were all relegated this season.

League One play-off finalists Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United are also said to have made enquiries about signing Byers. The two sides meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 18 at 4.15 pm.

