Last time out, the Blues edged past Lincoln with a 3-2 victory at Fratton Park, and Cowley has elected to make three changes following the Good Friday triumph.

Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ronan Curtis all come into the starting line-up, while Aiden O’Brien, Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson all drop to the bench.

With the team news in, the Fratton faithful have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

Here’s how supporters have reacted on Twitter.

@CallumDowst: Why do we keep picking Williams if he ain't gonna be here next season, why don't we play Mingi who will be here for the future?

@JHancock46: Respectfully, what on earth is that?

@ELilliLDWorman: Awful decision, saw how badly this went against Cheltenham.

@pfcmichael: That's us losing then, thanks.

@JStronner: Morrell was travelling with the squad, where is he?

@HarryGardner26: Sixth game I’ve missed this season, I picked a good one…

@ethantrek: Already giving ourselves a disadvantage.

@MC_Harding: We’re screwed!!

@MarkRoser9: Says gonna give it all for the fans that travel and picks a weaker side with players that are just not as good!

Hey-ho in good form so let's hope they play well and sneak a win.

@tomnm2001: Don't get why we don't give Mingi a run out?

@HarvMarksy: Williams. Get me back in the car.