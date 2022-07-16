However, the Blues’ trip to Kent is overshadowed by the arrival of Joe Pigott on a season-long loan from Ipswich, while Marcus Harness departed Fratton Park for Portman Road for an undisclosed fee.

Danny Cowley’s new man is set to feature against the Gills this afternoon alongside Josh Griffiths and Joe Rafferty, who penned deals at PO4 earlier in the week.

The visit to Neil Harris’ side marks Pompey’s fifth game of pre-season as they continue their preparations for the 2022-23 League One campaign.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can follow all the action from Priestfield including build-up, team news, talking points, video and then kick-by-kick action from the 1pm.