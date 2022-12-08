In fact, the former Millwall head coach only learned of the shock departure just a day before the appointment of successor James King.

The 41-year-old parted company with the Gills on Wednesday, after an eight-month stay as the club’s head of recruitment.

Shorey oversaw a major summer overhaul of players, which saw the arrival of 13 new faces, as Gillingham eyed an instant return to League One.

Former Blues midfielder Shaun Williams joined on a free transfer from Fratton Park, along with the loan capture of promising Pompey defender Haji Mnoga.

However, just weeks before the January transfer window, the ex-Reading man was axed from his role at Priestfield, leaving the side in the League Two dropzone.

As they look to keep their Football League status, Shorey’s departure was a decision which hasn’t pleased Harris.

‘It’s a real shame, I’m really disappointed,’ he told BBC Sport Kent.

‘He’s a top guy, has a great eye and he filled a massive void out scouting. I understand football you have to make changes sometimes and things change, but it'll be a big loss before January.

‘I wouldn’t necessarily concur in making somebody a scapegoat, setting up a recruitment department in the football club was in the infant stage.

‘The idea was that it was going to be the start and we are going to build from that.

‘To take him away is a real shame.’

Shorey was swiftly replaced by James King, who became the new recruitment consultant alongside chairman Paul Scally.

However, Harris claimed he didn’t have any knowledge of the former Pompey defender’s departure and wasn’t told until the day before his successor’s appointment.

He added: ‘I don’t know James particularly well.

‘I met him yesterday (Tuesday) but he’ll be working closely with Paul Scally on the recruitment side of it but I was in the loop towards the end (of his appointment).