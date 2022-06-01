On Tuesday the club announced the 24-year-old had signed a fresh two-year contract – keeping him in royal blue until 2024.

The versatile winger proved to be a useful asset last term by playing a variety of positions, varying from striker, central midfielder and left-wing-back.

This saw him record 34 appearances in all competitions, while scoring five times – representing his best return in the professional game.

However, an injury sustained in March prematurely ended his campaign, meaning he watched the season finale from the stands.

The news came just days after Sean Raggett committed his future to Danny Cowley’s side, as the latter strives for continuity in pre-season.

Hackett arrived in PO4 in January 2020 from Bromley, but was immediately loaned back out to the non-league side.

A year later, he was sent to gain EFL experience with Southend United, before returning to the club in June, after Kenny Jackett’s dismissal.

Reeco Hackett has penned a new two-year deal at Pompey. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

In total, he’s made 35 outings for the Blues – and supporters on Twitter have given his prolonged stay their seal of approval.

Here’s some of the best reactions online.

@jakemeyers2015: Cowley has done him a huge disservice playing him at LB/LWB. He was very poor last season, but played out of position.

Not sure if he's good enough for a promotion chasing League One side even in his actual position, but very difficult to judge at the moment.

Wish him luck.

@LukeEllisPUP: Great news. I’m delighted Reeco is staying. He’s definitely someone who improved as the season went on before his injury and he has shown enough ability in that time that he can keep progressing.

Feels like it’s a good move for him and for Pompey

@JamesR02: Great for the options, now get O’Brien and Jacobs done

@PompeyFan202188: Decent. Happy with that. Hopefully Jacobs and AOB will follow suit

@AlexWrein: Happy with that. A good squad player whose worked hard and might improve further. Must try to get O Brien and Jacobs to sign up again and then on to look for fresh faces with a bit more time to play around with this year.

@WillGerkshoff: Shows intent and that Cowley wants his squad. Up the blues.

@ChrisMoat96: Lovely stuff

@Declan2667: Fantastic backup so good renewal but not promotion quality

@ConnorPFC1997: Excellent news, great option to have and he has shown a lot of potential. Now O’Brien and Jacobs next please and then go and start our transfer business by bringing players in.