Gutted John Mousinho reflected on a harsh Bramall Lane defeat and insisted: That was one of our best performances this season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s 73th-minute goal condemned the Blues to a 2-1 defeat and an eighth-successive away loss - yet even Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admitted they were fortunate.

Colby Bishop, Connor Ogilvie and Callum Lang missed some glorious chances which, ultimately, they were left to regret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ogilvie did score, cancelling out Gustavo Hamer’s opener just three minutes later during the first half.

John Mousinho was gutted after Pompey's 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United. Picture: Jez Tighe | Jez Tighe

However, the Blues were left empty handed, although Mousinho was delighted with their overall performance.

He told The News: ‘It feels like our best away performance of the season. In moments of the game, I thought it was one of the best performances of the season.

‘I know we’ve had some really good home victories, but I was delighted with the performance, we just didn't put the ball into the back of the net - and that’s the only criticism of the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have to keep our heads up, we’ve got to go again on Monday, we have a game on Tuesday night, but I have been trying to instil into the lads all season that they need to have the belief that they belong at the level.

‘If that doesn’t give them the belief then I don’t know what will. We have also taken Burnley all the way last week and probably should have won that game at the back-end of it.

‘I thought we deserved to win the game today, we were the better side, we didn’t in the end, we didn’t put the ball into the back of the net and that's fine.

‘My take is if we play like that for the rest of the season, we will be absolutely fine. That’s the key, it’s that consistency.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are still two points above the Championship relegation zone following Derby’s 1-1 draw at Norwich.

They entertain Cardiff at Fratton Park on Tuesday evening for a crucial clash with fellow relegation rivals.

Mousinho added: ‘I thought there were a couple of difficult chances in the first half, the ones that got flashed across the face of goal, Connor and Langy’s ended up looking like open goals, but they are difficult chances.

‘Colby will definitely want to put the ball into the back of the net on another occasion. We can be better.’