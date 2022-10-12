Hampshire is extremely blue.

Danny Cowley’s men advanced to the third round of this season’s Hampshire Cup after a dominant 5-2 triumph over their local rivals.

Although there were heavy expectations that the Blues boss would name a youthful side, the starting XI featured nine first-team faces, including Joe Pigott and Michael Jacobs.

This saw plenty of optimism from the Fratton faithful ahead of the first meeting between the two clubs since 2019.

And the clash didn’t disappoint, as Pompey raced into a three goal lead by half-time after a ruling opening spell.

Despite Jimmy-Jay Morgan netting twice for the Saints, a second strike for Reeco Hackett and a debut goal for Koby Mottoh sealed the victory.

Indeed, the Blues fans have been full of praise for the academy youngster and have also taken the chance to remind their south coast rivals of one key point on social media.

Here’s a selection of those views from Twitter.

@TW7Four: This is where the fence rattlers make out they didn’t expect to win and they don’t care. When I’m fact you do and your fuming.

But it’s okay to celebrate beating a League One team. Proper tinpot club, only trophy they had a chance with.

@Frattonegg: Superb to see our first year scholars shine. Good nurturing approach used tonight for the likes of Mottoh, Laidlaw, Murray, Quarm, Dockerill and Payce. None of them yet pro, but given themselves every chance.

@PFCjohnny: Fantastic atmosphere. Yes, it’s only the Hampshire cup, and our reserves/youth... but it was about pride.

They showed up with a few hundred fans and could barely muster a song for their team. One team in Hampshire.

@HazzaTWood96: A 5-2 win over Saints B at home in the Hampshire Cup, great result for our youngsters and second string players, also it's great to beat any Southampton team regardless of quality, PUP.

@Brad_Sked: What a fun evening of the sport of football. Also Mottoh for the Ballon D'or.

@RyanCovey1: The way this lot bang on about how good their academy is, they really should be wiping the floor with a League One reserve side. Underdogs prevailed.

@PompeyPedro: Brilliant to see a reserve League One side dispatching Premier League Saints so emphatically.

Hampshire is extremely blue.

@joemichalczuk: 4-1 a more traditional scoreline for Pompey against that mob up the road, but I guess this will do…

@ollie_warren99: That confirms it, there is only one team in Hampshire.

Always loved the Hampshire Cup 2022, the one I wanted to win from the start.