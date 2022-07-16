Meanwhile, Harness’ move ends his three-year spell at Fratton Park that produced 31 goals in 134 appearances.

Here’s what fans have been saying on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News….

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Searle: Harness played well in about one in every 5 games There was no consistency. If he was consistent he would of moved on by now,

If Pigott can get his form back and get over the hurdles of being at a new club and Danny can do his magic, fingers crossed he will be a good player.

Sean Derwin: This deal will only look good if Hirst eventually comes in as well.

Harness is not really a loss. Hit and miss, hard to find him an effective position to play and crossing was awful.

Joe Pigott, left, and Marcus Harness

Pigott a good steady League One player with a few goals on him. Bring on Hirst and Pigott front two.

Mat Chalke: Lets hope the fee from Harness is being used to buy Hirst.

That would equal good business. Harness was ok, just a streaky. No big loss.

Michael Clifton: I'm glad we have finally been able to move Harness on and if we can get Pigott back to his Wimbledon form then we will have at least one very good forward next season.

Now it's time for the football club to kick on in the transfer market by signing some attacking players and forwards with hopefully Curtis also departing the football club soon enough!

Darren Goodall: Oh Fantastic! Not. We get a striker, but sell the main man that would be supplying his chances!

Vincent Richardson: Good deal, was definitely time to move Harness on while we get a fee.

David James Fogwill: Harness needed to go regardless, not good enough for promotion whether our best player or not.

Howard Ise: Let’s hope that Ipswich don’t go on to buy Hirst as that would be a kick in the teeth.

Pete Krustins: I think this is good deal for club. The money we got for him will let us buy more players.

If Pigot can bring his Wimbledon form to Pompey we have a good player there.

Don't think Harness would off started that many game as iv think Reid will play.

Gray Munn: Can't understand this "deal" – so we sell Harness for a undisclosed fee (whatever that means ) & bring Pigott in on a loan, so harness can play against us in both games & Pigott can't.

In some ways I'm glad to see Harness go especially with his contact up next year but not like this.

Just hope that Danny boy’s got something up his sleeves that will prove me wrong.