3 . Tottenham 1 Pompey 0 (January 7, 2023)

'Tottenham must have one of the best football stadiums in the world - and I got Harry Kane’s shirt after the FA Cup game.'He was two goals away from breaking Jimmy Greaves’ record and I wanted his shirt. When he opened the scoring, it was in my mind that I couldn’t let him get another as he’d then probably want to keep it for himself!'Kane got just the one, though, so I went up to him after the final whistle and gave a little whisper. He handed it over - then asked for mine in exchange.'1/2 Photo: Jason Brown