Harry Redknapp has revealed how Roman Abramovich told Pompey to give a job to Avram Grant.

And he almost quit as Blues boss in protest over the unwanted interference by the then-Chelsea owner in June 2006.

After overseeing Pompey’s remarkable Great Escape in 2005-06 to remain in the Premier League, Redknapp was summoned to Israel for a meeting with chairman Sacha Gaydamak.

According to the 2008 FA Cup-winning boss in new book Played Up Pompey Four, he was informed that Abramovich, an associate of Gaydamak, had requested the Blues employed his friend Grant.

Sacha Gaydamak and Harry Redknapp hold aloft the FA Cup on Southsea Common in May 2008 following Pompey's Wembley triumph. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Grant was out of work after spending four years as Israel boss and Redknapp claims Pompey were offered Glen Johnson on loan to sweeten the arrangement.

‘After keeping Pompey in the Premier League, I travelled to Israel for a meeting with Gaydamak over dinner. He said: “Mr Redknapp, what do you think about bringing in a coach who understands tactics in football?”.

‘I replied “What do you think me, Joe Jordan and Tony Adams do?”. He responded: “Yes, but this man is very clever. He understands the diamond formation”. I said: “The diamond formation, very good. I saw an under-10s team playing like that over the park on Sunday and it was very good. It’s a good formation.”

‘When I asked who this man was, I was told Avram Grant. Well, Gaydamak was informed I didn’t want him. I didn’t need anybody else.

‘So I left this meeting, I’d only just arrived in Israel, and I was ready to go home - and I was ready to quit Pompey. Then a very close friend of mine called. I explained what was going on and he told me: “Harry, if he’s going to bring in Grant, why would you walk out? You’ve done a miracle and kept Pompey up; you shouldn’t leave over this”.

‘The next day I had another meeting with Gaydamak, who said: “Listen, if we take Avram Grant, we can take one, maybe two players on loan from Chelsea. Would you like Glen Johnson?”. Of course I would.

‘The owner continued: “Mr Abramovich will let us have Johnson if you give Avram Grant a job”. Now how does that work? The owner of Chelsea is telling Pompey who to employ. Incredible isn’t it.

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wanted Sacha Gaydamak to employ Avram Grant at Pompey - initially against Harry Redknapp's wishes. Picture: Ben STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

‘I replied: “So why doesn’t Mr Abramovich give Avram a job?”. Gaydamak responded: “He wants him to come to England to work at Portsmouth”. It was basically give Avram a job, and we get a player like Glen Johnson on a loan for nothing. Yes, I’ve changed my mind!

‘Gaydamak added: “Even if he sits on the PlayStation all day, you can do what you want with Avram”. The owner himself was something to do with Abramovich, through business or whatever, and just wanted to please him.

‘I loved Avram, I enjoyed having him there, he was no threat to me. He was there as support. We would chat away’ he wasn’t taking training sessions or anything.’

Grant was given the title of technical director by Gaydamak in June 2006 and, shortly afterwards, Johnson arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The former Maccabi Haifa boss spent a season at Fratton Park before being appointed Chelsea’s director of football in July 2007 and then, following Jose Mourinho’s departure two months later, manager.

He returned to Fratton Park as director of football in October 2009 after Ali Al Faraj took over as owner, before taking over from Paul Hart as manager the following month.

Grant would subsequently lead the Blues to the 2010 FA Cup final against Chelsea, although could not prevent relegation from the Premier League, and quit at the season’s end to become West Ham boss.

Redknapp added: ‘Glen Johnson signed on a season-long loan in June 2006 and, from that point, we built a team with incredible players.

‘Sol Campbell had a fall-out at Arsenal and didn’t have a club, so I rang to see what the situation was and was told: “I’ve had enough of football”. He agreed to hear what I had to say and we met at a coffee shop near where he lived in London, sitting outside chatting.

‘We did the deal, and he earned a third of what he had at Arsenal. Sol wasn’t happy at the Emirates, he just wanted to play.’

