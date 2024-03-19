Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Pompey manager Harry Redknapp, FA Cup winning goalkeeper David James and Jermain Defoe will reunite as the trio work together representing England.

Redknapp has been named as the manager of the England national team for the upcoming Soccer Aid for UNICEF match which takes place in June. The 77-year-old last year managed the Three Lions alongside rapper Stormzy and Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes. It is the sixth year that he has been involved in the fixture having also managed the World XI team to two victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David James is England's goalkeeper for the match but he will have to share the duties with former Top Gear and Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness. Former professional goalkeepers play 45 minutes of football and then they swap for their celebrity counterparts.

James made 53 caps for the England national team having made his debut in March 1997. He will play under Redkanpp again having featured under him at Portsmouth. The 53-year-old was part of the Portsmouth side that won the FA Cup against Cardiff City in 2008, and reunites with one of his former bosses since departing from Fratton Park in 2010.

Defoe signed for Portsmouth in 2008 but was cup tied when they won the cup. He is one of several former professionals to be taking part with Jack Wilshire, Jill Scott, Karen Carney, and Gary Cahill signed up. As for what celebrities Defoe and James will be playing alongside, actor Erin Doherty who starred as Princess Anne in the Netflix drama The Crown is involved for the first time alongside Bobby Braizer who recently featured in Strictly Come Dancing and plays the role of Freddie Slater in Eastenders.

England face a World XI side managed by Mauricio Pochettino that is captained by Usain Bolt. Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will line up for the visitors as well as Roberto Carlos. Radio host Roman Kemp is on the World XI side alongside comedian Lee Mack, boxer Tommy Fury and Martin Compston who starred in Line of Duty.