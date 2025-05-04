Pompey and Hull City fans have been reacting to the final day drama at Fratton. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey and Hull fans have been reacting to what unfolded on the Championship’s final day at Fratton Park. We’ve taken a selection of views from X (formerly Twitter) from what both camps had to say.

Well done Hull. That away end looked quality. Apart from a 20 min spell after we scored when you were nervous, one of the best away fans. Bouncing at the end. #pompey #hafc #hullcity @NeilNutbeam

Hull fan in peace, Portsmouth fans were fantastic after the game, absolute class from them all @BeardshawGareth

I have to say, HULL #HCFC, are definitely one of my fave Campionship teams after that! My god… they were absolutely incredible today! The fans were in the stadium half hour before kick off and I’ve never seen anyone as loud and crazy as they were today! Utter quality #Pompey @GeorgeSlatcher

Hull deserved the point that kept them up at Pompey. Tackled like er, Tigers, first 25 mins and no surprise they scored. Then Pompey climbed out of deck chairs and took over. But 1-1 was fair and only the hard-hearted would begrudge Hull’s survival party. @IanDarke

Nice to see the home fans and away fans mingle on the last game of the season #Pompey#hcafc@pompey @DDeane41

Good place to get the point we needed. #Pompey a proper footy club. Great fans banter and atmosphere. Look forward to going there next season @PrestonHCAFC

Abu Kamara loves Pompey

Pompey and Hull fans react. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Abu loves Pompey more than Hull - spent more time with the Pompey players after full time than his own. Such a shame we couldn’t afford him last year @LauraBacon26

A few 24/25 #Pompey stats…

- unbeaten in last 5 games

- hadn’t lost by more than 1 since January

- 4th top goal scorers outside top 6

Not bad for our long awaited return to the championship!

Going to miss it during the summer but can’t wait for all the transfer gossip! @pompeanut1898

And so ends a crazy season which veered from resignation to hope to expectation to nervousness to comfortable survival. 16th in our first season back is superb. Testament to the commitment of the Eisner’s, the leadership of Mousinho and the grit of the players Up the Blues @PompeyPedro

Wasn’t going to drink tonight then I remembered that’s the last time I’ll see Freddie Pott’s in a Pompey shirt. @DeclanPFC03

Another #Pompey season comes to an end. We have loved the journey and am really grateful to all the players for all the photos and chats with Sam. We have some great people at this club. @AndyFord33107