As you would expect, the Fratton faithful stuck by their side through the thick and thin of a rollercoaster season that ultimately resulted in their second-tier status being confirmed on Easter Monday following victory against Watford.

And that meant they went into the final game of the season against Hull fully relaxed in the knowledge that their place in the Championship was well and truly safe.

Like the players, they too would have been forgiven for wanting to be on the beach. But they returned to Fratton Park in their numbers to cheer on their team one last time before the season concluded for the summer.

There’s only 98 days before we all get together to do it all again on the opening day of the 2025-26 season.

In the meantime, he’s our favourite snaps of the crowd as the Blues round-off their season with a 1-1 draw with the Tigers.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in the crowd!

1 . Pompey fans v Hull The Fratton faithful get behind their team against Hull. | National World Photo Sales

