35 brilliant images as fantastic Portsmouth fans mark end of Championship season with another sold out Fratton Park

By Mark McMahon
Published 4th May 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey fans were once out again out in force on Saturday as the Blues brought the curtain down on their 2024-25 Championship campaign.

As you would expect, the Fratton faithful stuck by their side through the thick and thin of a rollercoaster season that ultimately resulted in their second-tier status being confirmed on Easter Monday following victory against Watford.

And that meant they went into the final game of the season against Hull fully relaxed in the knowledge that their place in the Championship was well and truly safe.

Like the players, they too would have been forgiven for wanting to be on the beach. But they returned to Fratton Park in their numbers to cheer on their team one last time before the season concluded for the summer.

There’s only 98 days before we all get together to do it all again on the opening day of the 2025-26 season.

In the meantime, he’s our favourite snaps of the crowd as the Blues round-off their season with a 1-1 draw with the Tigers.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in the crowd!

The Fratton faithful get behind their team against Hull.

The Fratton faithful get behind their team against Hull. | National World

20.420 fans were inside Fratton Park for the final game of the season.

Ibane Bowatt makes this young fan's day.

Ibane Bowatt makes this young fan's day. | Natioinal World

