Sammy Silvera has spoken for the first time about his struggles at Pompey.

And by doing so, the former Fratton Park loanee addressed the issue of his final game in a Blues shirt - when a section of supporters chanted ‘send him back, send him back’ at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate.

That was on December 29 as a much-changed Pompey side found themselves 3-0 down to the Robins after 35 first-half minutes. The Aussie was substituted just nine minutes after certain supporters in the away end turned on him before the hour mark - something which head coach John Mousinho later described as ‘unfair’. And within days, his Blues career was over, with the winger returning to parent club Middlesbrough, before being immediately sent out on loan to Blackpool.

Silvera departed PO4 with a record of 12 appearances, five league starts, zero goals and no assists after he struggled to make an impact on Pompey’s Championship campaign.

He’s since made his debut for Blackpool in their 2-2 draw with Huddersfield last Saturday and is on course to feature for Steve Bruce’s side today as they travel to Exeter City in League One. But before setting off for St James’ Park, the Australian international spoke to our sister paper the Blackpool Gazette about his time at Pompey.

Silvera admitted it was a move that didn’t work out for him, despite him giving it his best shot. And on the subject of that fateful day at Ashton Gate when he was ‘chucked’ into the team, the 24-year-old said he’s taken the incident on the chin and will prove people wrong.

He said: ‘That’s English football, maybe there has to be a scapegoat.

‘It was unfortunate that it was like that, it is what it is. There was a change in system, and it didn’t quite suit me. I wanted to get into the team and adapt to the way he (John Mousinho) was playing, but it didn’t work out.

‘I gave it my best, but there were down days. I was chucked into a difficult game away to Bristol City, we were down 3-0 at half time, and the fans have got to blame someone. You take it on the chin and move on.

‘It’s something that can change you for sure. If you take it in the wrong way then it can be very negative, but the best thing to do is to go out and prove people wrong. You’ve got to keep learning from different experiences.’

Sammy Silvera has since joined Blackpool after his Pompey exit earlier this month | Blackpool FC

Mousinho concerns

Following his Fratton Park exit, Mousinho admitted Silvera’s departure was the ‘best thing’ after fans had turned on him.

He claimed uncomfortable situation at Ashton Gate made Silvera’s stay untenable - and convinced both Pompey and Middlesbrough to cancel his loan.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s very difficult off the back of that (supporter reaction) as a player and then as a coach. If I’m looking at that as a coach, I worry about the negative implications of involving Sammy again for his own sake - and we have to look after him as a player.

‘I don’t think he deserved any of that, but I don’t necessarily think that would stop it from happening again.

‘You certainly have to look at a player’s confidence and a player’s well-being when you’re taking into account all of the questions which you need to answer.

‘I thought Sammy dealt with it unbelievably well considering. I spoke to him the next day, he'd had a tough time, he had taken it on board.

‘Any opinion that anybody wants to have on a player is absolutely fine, but our form this year isn’t Sammy’s fault, the Bristol City game wasn’t Sammy’s fault.

‘I am sure Sammy would have wanted to be involved a lot more, but he hadn't stopped trying, he hadn’t stopped working, he certainly hadn’t downed tools. He was still working for the football club regardless of what you think of his performances.’