And the right-back believes he knows the way to unlock the striker’s potential after he returned to the scoresheet for Pompey.

The promising Spurs loanee came off the bench to grab all three points in stoppage time against Burton on Tuesday evening.

Yet, it represented Scarlett’s first goal in League One for the Blues since his double against Peterborough in September.

The 18-year-old has started just once under new boss John Mousinho, but has appeared twice as a substitute in the head coach’s first six games in charge.

Indeed, the forward’s time at Fratton Park has been far from plain sailing, as he went five months without a goal in League One.

But as he made his return to the score, Rafferty believes he knows the way for Scarlett to replicate his fierce goal-scoring touch seen at the start of the campaign.

‘Dane’s been really good,’ he told The News.

Dane Scarlett has been tipped to 'go as high as he wants' by Pompey team-mate Joe Rafferty.

‘It’s been difficult for him at times because he’s a young lad, he’s coming out on his first loan so of course it’s going to be difficult for him at times.

‘But we’ve just got to stick with him and keep giving him the confidence.

‘Although he is a young boy, he needs confidence in himself and when he does have that he’s a really good player.

‘We know Dane’s talented, it's as simple as that.

‘With young boys they can be hit and miss at some times - but that’s fine, they’re still learning.

‘Hopefully he can kick on and now score us some more goals.’

Following Scarlett’s stoppage-time winner against Burton, Mousinho insisted the striker has the world at his feet.

And Rafferty also believes the young starlet is on course for a bright future after his first loan stay away from Spurs.

He added: ‘I can’t put too much pressure on him but Dane can do whatever he wants in a game.

