'He guessed': Portsmouth boss slams refereeing display after ex-Luton Town, Lincoln City and Bristol City man's Oxford United dismissal

The Pompey boss was critical of match official Samuel Barrott’s performance in the sickening 3-2 loss at the Kassam Stadium.

Cowley’s frustration centred on the 16th-minute dismissal of Joe Morrell which had a massive impact on the game.

Morrell was deemed to have challenged Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan dangerously, as he went in with his foot raised and the U’s man dropped his head as both went for the ball.

Cowley believes Barrott’s view of the incident meant that he couldn’t have seen what took place, and he speculated as he made his decision.

That exasperated the Pompey boss, who now has to decide whether to appeal the Wales international’s three-game ban.

Cowley said: ‘The sending off has a huge effect on the game - it’s not a sending off.

‘His foot was high because the ball was high. I don’t think they understand the rules.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell is sent off at Oxford

‘He keeps saying his foot was high. Of course it was, the ball was high, play football, the foot was high because the ball was high.

‘It was a reaction, Joe turned and tried to win the second ball.

‘Cameron Brannagan dropped his head to about one metre.

‘Let’s face it, Joe hasn’t got the longest legs, has he? He’s just tried to help it on.

‘The referee can’t see it - he’s guessed.

‘One of our players and Cameron Brannagan are directly in front of his view.

‘There’s no way he can see it, he’s guessed, and I’m really disappointed with his performance.’

The Morrell red card continues a frustrating week for Pompey when it comes to refereeing decisions.

Chuks Aneke was clearly offside in the build-up to Charlton’s opening goal in their 2-1 win, but Conor Washington’s goal was still allowed to stand.

Cowley added: ‘We didn’t moan on Monday.

‘The offside there wasn’t a transition, it was a throw-in.

‘He’s standing there the linesman, he’s a whole metre and clear body offside. How can you get that wrong?’

