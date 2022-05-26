The News recently reported the 22-year-old was on Danny Cowley’s radar, following an impressive 18-month loan stay at Cheltenham.

The attacking midfielder is out-of-contract at the King Power Stadium, and is set to become a free agent next month after negotiations broke down.

We spoke to Gloucestershire Live report Jon Palmer who gave us an insight into the Pompey target.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what he said.

‘He was outstanding for Cheltenham from start to finish – and scored on his debut too.

‘He had to wait to force himself into the team, but when he got in he became an automatic choice.

‘He’s got a knack of being in the right place at the right time, even though he’s not a striker he’s more of an attacking midfielder or number 10, but he just seems to pop up in the right places.

Callum Wright has recently been linked with a move to Pompey.

‘He scored a mixture of spectacular goals, and then just popping up in areas where he always seems to have this right sense of where to be.

‘He scored nine goals last term which was a great return and he can also show he can score with both feet.

‘I think Portsmouth at home was one of his standout performances of the season, so I’m not surprised that the Cowley’s would’ve been impressed by him.

‘In terms of creativity and getting fans off their seats, he gives you that - and Wright was right up there in terms of best all round players of the season. He enjoys his football and is just a joy to watch.

‘He looks like he’s just playing in a playground game. He loves his football and has that little bit of magic you can’t teach in an academy set-up.

‘If Pompey get him he will be a brilliant signing and a real coup, but I’ve heard that Championship clubs are interested as well. In terms of goals and assists, if you put him in a team that is at the right end of the table I think he would be frightening.

‘He grew up in the same estate as Steven Gerrard. He was Wright’s ultimate icon growing up and he’s a massive Liverpool fan.