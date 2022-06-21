Reports over the weekend suggested that Danny Cowley was considering a loan move for the 20-year-old.

It comes off the back of an impressive season-long stay away from the AMEX Stadium, which saw him keep 13 clean sheets in 46 outings for Walsall last term.

We spoke to Sussex World’s Brighton correspondent Derren Howard, who gave us an insight into Rushworth.

Here’s what was discussed.

‘Firstly, he is really highly thought of at Brighton. They gave him a new contract and he did really well on loan last season at Walsall and was high up in their player of the season vote.

‘He’s been in Brighton’s youth ranks for quite a while and has trained with goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts, who has been the man behind the rise of Robert Sanchez.

‘What the club tells us is that he is the complete modern day goalkeeper, a good shot stopper, agile, good with his feet and has great distribution and is expected to have a very good career.

‘I know there was some interest from Barcelona, there was some talk, but how serious that actually was I’m not sure. The club never did say.

‘I think it was some speculation, but who knows, there may have been a discrete enquiry.

‘Brighton would be looking to get him on loan somewhere where he would be playing regularly.

‘After his spell at Walsall, he’s proved his worth in the first team and would be looking to play first-team football.

‘That would be the next step for him to be playing regular football higher up than League Two – and Portsmouth could be that place.

‘Despite his young age, he thinks he is first-team ready and after what he did last season, Brighton would want him to go somewhere where he could have a good chance of playing.

‘It would be an interesting test to see if he can step up to fill Gavin Bazunu’s shoes but sometimes it’s about giving those younger players an opportunity and seeing what they can do.