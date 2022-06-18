In a transfer window lacking any, err, transfers from the Blues to date, the stopper takes the number of players who are apparently interesting the Blues to 22, with Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow cropping up on Friday.

In fairness, this latest link comes from BBC Solent’s Andy Moon, giving it some gravitas over some of the other names credited with potential moves to Fratton Park this summer.

He claims Danny Cowley is considering a loan move for the 20-year-old who was afforded a temporary switch to League Two Walsall last season.

That loan gave the former Halifax Town stopper his first taste of EFL football, following a similar spell at Isthmian Premier League outfit Worthing.

And Rushworth thrived when handed the opportunity – making 46 appearances, keeping 13 clean sheets and picking two player of the year accolades.

The highly-rated Seagulls youngster also saw his international hopes realised when he earned call-ups to Lee Carsley’s under-21 set-up.

Given such rapid progress, it’s not surprising that Brighton are keen retain Rushworth’s services long-term, particularly when scouts from Barcelona and Manchester United have cast their eye over him as well.

Brighton keeper Carl Rushworth has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

At present, he’s behind Robert Sanchez, Kjell Scherpen and Jason Steele in the pecking order at the Amex.

However, seen as one for the future, boss Graham Potter wants him to get as much first-team experience as possible and would welcome an opportunity for Rushworth to continue his progress further up the Football League pyramid next season.

Speaking to Sussex Live last month, the Brighton manager said: ‘Yeah, he's had a really good season, we are happy with that.

‘It's important to go out on loan and play and have a positive experience.

‘To get those (player of the season) awards says that and the fact that he has played and had the experience of what they (Walsall) went through is good for him.

‘He's been training with us the last couple of days and we will sit down and find the right pathway for him but obviously if he is going to go out on loan it will be nice to find a step up because that is how you use the loan system well.’

Pompey have already been linked with a move for West Brom youngster Josh Griffiths as they look to fill the void left by Gavin Bazunu.

He was on the Blues’ radar last summer, before Cowley opted for a loan move for the Republic of Ireland international.