John Mousinho has shrugged off concerns over Reuben Swann’s lack of game time at Havant & Waterlooville.

And he has challenged the youngster to prove he’s good enough to earn promotion from regular substitute duty to warrant a starting spot in Shaun North’s first-team.

Instead he has been restricted to seven appearances off the bench, while a groin issue has also sidelined him for several weeks during the Southern League Premier South campaign so far.

Reuben Swann appearing against the Hawks in July, the club he has since joined on a season-long loan. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Now back to fitness, Swann featured as a 67th-minute substitute in the Hawks’ 5-0 demolition of Frome on Saturday.

But Mousinho has no intention of demanding the youngster should be given more starting opportunities.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Reuben’s had a stop-start time to his career so far at Havant, a bit injury-plagued, and we’re looking to get him back in and firing.

‘I want him to earn the right to start a game. We don’t prescribe anything when the loans go out, they’ve got to be good enough to go and play.

‘We have a unique relationship with Northy because of the history he has here and the fact he’s still in and around the place whenever we need him. It’s just about us getting the feedback on how he’s doing and, essentially, Reuben earning his way into the starting XI.

‘We can demand all we want, but if he’s good enough he’ll play, if he’s not good enough he won’t play. That’s the way it should be.

‘I don’t think you should ever put players out on loan and demand they play. There are no managers who pick sides they don’t think can win games - so if he’s good enough to go and affect that Havant side to win a game of football, I’m sure he’ll get minutes.’

The midfielder featured for the Hawks against his parent club in last week’s behind-closed-doors friendly at the Blues’ training ground.

The 60-minute fixture offered valuable match minutes to the returning Regan Poole, while Swann also caught Mousinho’s eye in opposition.

He added: ‘Reuben played against us and did well, showing some real good glimpses. Now he has to put it all together once he’s fully fit.

‘He’s been out for a few weeks and is now back in full contention, so we’ll see what that brings.’