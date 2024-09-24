Portsmouth handed welcome injury boost ahead of Sheffield United clash
Mark O’Mahony was today expected back at training after recovering from bone bruising to his foot, sustained while on international duty.
And that could put him in the frame to feature against fifth-placed Sheffield United at Fratton Park this weekend.
The 19-year-old returned to parent club Brighton last week to be assessed, with a scan subsequently showing the injury was not as bad as initially feared.
Following that encouraging news, he was back running on Saturday, working on his rehabilitation alongside Conor Shaughnessy at the Blues’ Hilsea training ground.
Now O’Mahony is set to step up his return, by today featuring in a full training session for the first time since sustaining the issue while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland under-21s.
John Mousinho will assess how the highly-regarded teenager fares over the week before deciding whether to involve him against Sheffield United.
Nonetheless, having missed the trip to Burnley alongside Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi, the Blues are eager to bolster their striker options in the hunt for that first Championship win.
Mousinho has already stated he expects Shaughnessy to return on Saturday following the calf problem which has sidelined him for the last four matches.
In the case of O’Mahony, he has so far featured just once since last month joining Pompey on a season-long loan from Brighton.
That sole outing arrived in the 3-1 defeat to Sunderland, when he was introduced on the hour mark for Matt Ritchie.
The forward has subsequently missed fixtures against West Brom and Burnley, but could be back in the frame for Saturday’s visit of Chris Wilder’s men.
The Blades are presently unbeaten in the Championship, with four wins from six matches since relegation from the Premier League.
