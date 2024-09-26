Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans should take extra comfort from the decisions of both John Mousinho and Rich Hughes to extend their Pompey contracts.

Their stays provide the club with long-term stability and offer further evidence that their impressive partnership is blossoming.

But according to The News’ Jordan Cross, their commitment also suggests something far more pertinent - that they truly believe in the Pompey project and what can be achieved at Fratton Park.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, Cross said: ‘I’m not going to sit here and pretend that we know all the details of their contracts. They’re private matters.

‘But what has to happen, and hopefully it is happening - and you get that sense from speaking to John - is that they believe in the project. They believe that they can fulfil their ambitions at Pompey.

‘If they’re seeing someone else like Stoke City looking for a manager and they’re thinking “Can I go and achieve things there that I can’t at Pompey?” and the answer is yes, then naturally they’ll look to progress there.

‘But if they believe they can make those strides at Pompey, with finances coming into it and transfers, where they can push the boundaries and establish themselves, evolve and develop in the Championship. If they can put those footings in place and then kick on in the Championship, then I think John believes in that project and Pompey can do that.

‘If the answer starts to become no to all those, then Pompey might have a problem. But I don’t think they’re there, that they’re at that place.

‘From where Pompey stand and from John Mousinho’s part, I think he really believes in what’s happening - and that’s a good thing for Pompey fans to know.’