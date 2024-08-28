'He's a proper player, a young Cesc Fabregas': Why the Portsmouth faithful will cherish West Ham recruit
That’s the tantalising verdict of James Richings, who is convinced the Blues have pulled off a coup by landing Freddie Potts on loan from West Ham.
As a news and sport writer at the Bucks Free Press covering Wycombe, he marvelled at Potts’ cultured midfield displays during a season-long stay in 2023-24.
The talented loanee made 43 appearances, scoring twice, and was crowned Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season at the Chairboys.
Richings was among those who voted for Potts to receive such honours - and he believes the youngster can continue to flourish at Fratton Park.
He told The News: ‘Freddie Potts will easily get into the England team within the next 5-6 years. He is absolutely fantastic.
‘At the moment, Pompey don’t realise how good a player they have. He runs the midfield like you wouldn’t believe and plays like a veteran.
‘It’s the way he can find the eye of a needle with a pass. He takes a couple of touches, scans around and then produces a ball you wouldn’t believe was possible. The amount of times Adams Park gasped in awe was incredible.
‘I’m an Arsenal fan and he reminds me of a young Fabregas. It’s the way he can see a pass, the weight he puts on the ball when he delivers it to perfection.
‘The Championship is different to League One, it goes without saying, but he made the midfield tick and, when absent through injury for two months, Wycombe missed him hugely and ended up towards the relegation zone.
‘He missed November and December, during which they failed to win all eight league matches, losing five of them. When he returned, they picked up again.
‘Freddie’s injury derailed Wycombe, they were eighth and then 19th when he was out, prompting genuine fears of relegation, they just couldn't win
‘He’s also a lovely, lovely guy, very well spoken, not big headed or brash in the slightest.’
Potts partnered Josh Scowen in the centre of midfield as they finished 10th, while he also lined-up against Peterborough at Wembley in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final, which the Chairboys lost 2-1.
Pompey completed the double over Wycombe as they marched to the League One title last season, with Potts playing 90 minutes in each encounter.
Richings added: ‘He is a number six, but has more attacking qualities than defensive. He’s not quick, but gets the ball passing and is progressive.
‘Pompey have a proper, proper player on their hands.’
