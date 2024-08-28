Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have been told they have signed a ‘young Cesc Fabregas’.

That’s the tantalising verdict of James Richings, who is convinced the Blues have pulled off a coup by landing Freddie Potts on loan from West Ham.

As a news and sport writer at the Bucks Free Press covering Wycombe, he marvelled at Potts’ cultured midfield displays during a season-long stay in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented loanee made 43 appearances, scoring twice, and was crowned Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season at the Chairboys.

Freddie Potts is Pompey's 13th signing of the transfer window | Portsmouth FC

Richings was among those who voted for Potts to receive such honours - and he believes the youngster can continue to flourish at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘Freddie Potts will easily get into the England team within the next 5-6 years. He is absolutely fantastic.

‘At the moment, Pompey don’t realise how good a player they have. He runs the midfield like you wouldn’t believe and plays like a veteran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s the way he can find the eye of a needle with a pass. He takes a couple of touches, scans around and then produces a ball you wouldn’t believe was possible. The amount of times Adams Park gasped in awe was incredible.

‘I’m an Arsenal fan and he reminds me of a young Fabregas. It’s the way he can see a pass, the weight he puts on the ball when he delivers it to perfection.

‘The Championship is different to League One, it goes without saying, but he made the midfield tick and, when absent through injury for two months, Wycombe missed him hugely and ended up towards the relegation zone.

‘He missed November and December, during which they failed to win all eight league matches, losing five of them. When he returned, they picked up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Freddie’s injury derailed Wycombe, they were eighth and then 19th when he was out, prompting genuine fears of relegation, they just couldn't win

‘He’s also a lovely, lovely guy, very well spoken, not big headed or brash in the slightest.’

Potts partnered Josh Scowen in the centre of midfield as they finished 10th, while he also lined-up against Peterborough at Wembley in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final, which the Chairboys lost 2-1.

Pompey completed the double over Wycombe as they marched to the League One title last season, with Potts playing 90 minutes in each encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richings added: ‘He is a number six, but has more attacking qualities than defensive. He’s not quick, but gets the ball passing and is progressive.

‘Pompey have a proper, proper player on their hands.’