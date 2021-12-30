We spoke to New York Talk podcast presenter, Matthew Lax, who gave us an insight into the Rotherham winger who has also been linked with a move to Charlton and Bolton next month. Here's what he had to say:

‘He’s pretty versatile to be fair to him. When we signed Kieran Sadlier in the Championship we were basically playing 4-4-2 and we signed him as a right winger and he did alright.

‘Paul Warne then changed to a 3-5-2 and then he didn't fit it. He’s not a wing-back so couldn’t play there and we had a very solid central midfield three so he was only left playing in the number 10 role behind the two attackers.

‘The right is his natural position and he’s definitely a right footer.

‘Technically he’s one of the best players we’ve got; he’s got everything with both feet, his set-piece ability is fantastic and if you put him on the left he would definitely be able to do a job.

‘He wouldn't be able to fit in as a left wing back, he’s just too attacking, he’s definitely a winger because he hasn’t got that defensive mindset.

‘When he’s playing wing-back he’s constantly trying to pass his man that he’s supposed to be marking onto somebody else.

‘He’s definitely a winger because he hasn’t got that defensive mind in his head.

‘It’s a tough one with Sadlier because he’s a nice guy and technically a very very good player, but he’s missing a lot to his game.

‘He basically has zero pace, when he loses the ball there is minimal effort to win it back and that is the problem if he would play in a wing-back because he doesn’t have that drive to get back to being defensive.

‘Could he be a long-term replacement for Curtis or Harness? No I’m not sure, I don’t think he’s the right man to do that.

‘He definitely doesn’t bring much defensive quality and that's why I think a more basic 4-4-2 would suit him, because he has a full-back to support him.

‘He’s almost a luxury player. You need somebody else with him to counteract what he doesn’t bring you but there’s that odd occasion that he can bring a lot to the team.’

