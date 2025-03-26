Former Pompey keeper Alex Bass (far left) has been hailed as the best goalkeeper in League Two by his Notts County boss Stuart Maynard. Picture: Joe Pepler | Joe Pepler

A former Pompey goalkeeper hailed as ‘the best in League Two’ is facing a potential season-ending absence to leave promotion-hunting Notts County reeling.

Alex Bass has been enjoying an outstanding campaign at Meadow Lane after joining from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee last summer.

However, having been an ever-present for the Magpies, there are fears he may not play again this term after injuring his ankle against Grimsby earlier this month.

No timeframe has been put on the 26-year-old’s return, although boss Stuart Maynard is currently scouring the free agent market to bolster the goalkeeping position.

And with Notts County currently sixth and just two points outside the automatic promotion spots, they are hoping they haven’t seen the last of the ‘outstanding’ Pompey Academy product this season.

‘I think he’s been the best goalkeeper in the league from what we have come up against and what I have seen this season.

‘He’s been the best in this league with everything, with his feet, the way that he commands his box, he comes and takes crosses and makes it look so easy, relieves so much pressure, he has been absolutely outstanding.

‘He is a big loss, but Slocs (Sam Slocombe) has been backing him all the way and he’s played a key role into Bassey being so good as well behind the scenes - and people don’t see that.

‘We are looking in the free agent market, if the right option becomes available to us then we will move on it, we’ve just got to make sure it’s the right option for us.’

Bass came through the Fratton Park ranks to make 41 appearances for the Blues, including starting both legs of their 2020 League One play-off semi-final against Oxford United.

However, that 2019-20 campaign aside, he struggled for regular league outings, particularly under Danny Cowley, and was sold to Championship side Sunderland in July 2022.

The Fair Oak youngster featured just twice in his two years at the Stadium of Light, while spent last term on loan at AFC Wimbledon, where he made 48 appearances.

Those performances caught the attention of Notts County, who bought Bass from Sunderland in June 2024 and handed him a three-year deal.

He has since played 38 times and established himself a big Meadow Lane favourite among supporters and definitely with his head coach.

Sam Slocombe has since deputised in goal, replacing the injured Bass after 10 minutes at Grimsby in a 2-0 win, then continuing in the subsequent two matches.

However, there was no goalkeeper on the bench in last weekend’s goalless draw with Crewe, with the other alternative - 20-year-old Milai Perott - away on international duty with Bermuda.

