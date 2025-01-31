Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have ruled out sending Toby Steward on another loan until the Will Norris situation becomes clearer.

The Blues are keen to offload their League One title-winning goalkeeper during the remaining days of the transfer window.

A move to Barnsley has already fallen through with the out-of-favour 31-year-old rejecting the opportunity, despite Pompey favouring the switch.

In the meantime, Steward is now back at Fratton Park after Wealdstone last week opted against renewing his loan following the departure of boss Matt Taylor for Solihull Moors.

Toby Steward is back at Fratton Park after his Wealdstone loan wasn't renewed last week. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 19-year-old could well find himself as the Blues’ third keeper in the 25-man Football League squad, which has to be submitted after the transfer window’s closure on February 3.

That would prevent him from going out on a third non-league loan, having previously enjoyed encouraging stints at Tonbridge Angels and Wealdstone.

Yet much hinges on Norris’ ongoing future, with the ex-Burnley man still having 18 months remaining on his Pompey contract.

John Mousinho told The News: ‘Toby is training with us and we’re happy to have him back.

‘We are not looking to loan him out again right now, he’s been useful to have around the building. It’s good to have a look at him back in.

Toby Steward in action for Pompey against the Rocks during a pre-season friendly in July 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Another loan is definitely an option for Toby as we go through the season, but we’re not desperate for it.

‘I don’t think it’s going to be a case of him having to go back out at the moment, though. He’s had a good couple of experiences now this season. Although if something pops up we wouldn’t say no to it.

‘We were happy with Toby at Wealdstone, but they wanted to go in a different direction. As far as we’re concerned, we have him back now and he’s in the building and that’s absolutely fine.

‘We’ll see how that progresses over the next few weeks and see if there are any other options for Toby.

‘We thought he was doing well at Wealdstone, but it’s completely up to them in terms of what they want to do and we will live with that. Certainly from our point of view, we were happy with him there.’

He totalled eight appearances, including six in the National League, flourishing under ex-Pompey favourite Taylor.

However, with his loan up for renewal and Taylor departing, last week they surprised the Blues by opting not to renew - and instead recruited Spurs under-21 goalkeeper Luca Gunter.

Steward had previously been a regular at Tonbridge, yet that loan was cancelled when he was recalled to sit on Pompey’s bench against Sheffield Wednesday following injury to Nicolas Schmid and Norris.

Mousinho added: ‘Toby had to come back from Tonbridge and cover for us when we had those injuries to the goalkeepers. I think that loan worked out well for him, giving him really, really good experience.

‘We would have liked him to stay at Wealdstone for the rest of the season, but that hasn’t worked out and we will see where it goes from there.’