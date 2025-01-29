Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been reported that Will Norris has rejected a switch to Barnsley.

The League One title-winner, who has 18 months remaining on his contract, is now considered as third choice behind Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer.

Will Norris and boss John Mousinho celebrate the League One title win against Barnsley.

However, the 31-year-old has apparently turned down the opportunity in favour of remaining on the south coast.

Certainly by staying at Fratton Park, the former Burnley keeper’s first-team chances continue to remain bleak, having been included in just one squad since being dropped after the October defeat at Stoke.

He was named as an unused substitute at Blackburn earlier this month, albeit due to Archer being out through injury.

Toby Steward is also highly regarded at Pompey and last week returned from a loan spell with National League side Wealdstone following a change in manager.

Will Norris was back in Pompey's squad at Blackburn - albeit temporarily.

It means John Mousinho is comfortable letting Norris leave, despite being an ever-present as the Blues were crowned League One champions, keeping 19 clean sheets.

The former Wolves man was also named in both the PFA and EFL’s League One Team of the Year to cap a tremendous season.

The likelihood is should Norris remain, he won’t be registered in Pompey’s 25-man Football League squad list, thereby rendering him unable to play for anyone for the rest of the season once submitted.

Will Norris joined Pompey as a free agent in June 2023 following his release by Burnley and is contracted until the summer of 2026.