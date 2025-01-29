Breaking: Portsmouth title-winner reportedly rejects Fratton Park exit for Barnsley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The League One title-winner, who has 18 months remaining on his contract, is now considered as third choice behind Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer.
That has alerted Barnsley, with BBC Radio Sheffield’s Andy Giddings reporting Pompey had accepted a deal from the League One club to sign Norris.
However, the 31-year-old has apparently turned down the opportunity in favour of remaining on the south coast.
Certainly by staying at Fratton Park, the former Burnley keeper’s first-team chances continue to remain bleak, having been included in just one squad since being dropped after the October defeat at Stoke.
He was named as an unused substitute at Blackburn earlier this month, albeit due to Archer being out through injury.
Toby Steward is also highly regarded at Pompey and last week returned from a loan spell with National League side Wealdstone following a change in manager.
It means John Mousinho is comfortable letting Norris leave, despite being an ever-present as the Blues were crowned League One champions, keeping 19 clean sheets.
The former Wolves man was also named in both the PFA and EFL’s League One Team of the Year to cap a tremendous season.
However, as previously reported by The News, his chances of first-team football at Fratton Park now appear over, with the Blues having been keen to offload him.
The likelihood is should Norris remain, he won’t be registered in Pompey’s 25-man Football League squad list, thereby rendering him unable to play for anyone for the rest of the season once submitted.
Barnsley are presently ninth in League One after three consecutive defeats have left them two places off the play-offs.
Will Norris joined Pompey as a free agent in June 2023 following his release by Burnley and is contracted until the summer of 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.