The former Gunners academy youngster revealed that he held conversations with the 21-year-old prior to his move to Fratton Park earlier this summer.

Having come through the ranks together at the Emirates Stadium, Swanson knows the attacking midfielder well, with the pair having much success in the academy.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the defender would’ve seen Smith Rowe’s impressive second half of the 2019-20 campaign with Huddersfield after he was give his breakthrough by now Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

And Swanson revealed he spoke to his former Gunners team-mate, who gave raving reviews on his new head coach.

He told The News: ‘I spoke to Emile before I came about the manager and he spoke to him about me and they only had positive things to say about each other.

‘It’s good to know those things before you come here and ever since I’ve been here he’s (Cowley) helped me settle in and he’s helped the lads let me settle in and it’s been good for me. I feel good here.

Zak Swanson admits Emile Smith Rowe played a crucial role in the defender's switch to Pompey.

‘Emile said he’s a good manager as well as being a great person. He helps people off the field as much as on the field and to feel that as a player is massive for me to have those human relationships.’

Swanson arrived at Fratton Park in early and was a part of the Blues contingent that travelled to Spain at the start of pre-season.

The right-back believes he has learned a lot during his first month with Cowley and feels the trust given to him by the Pompey boss will give a huge boost to his confidence.

He continued: ‘I've learned loads from him. He’s managed from the Championship all the way to non-league and he knows a lot about the game.

‘He’s helped me defensively as well as going forward and he believes in me, which is one of the main things for me because he trusts that I can play in this league.