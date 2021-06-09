The Blues' backroom staff had been left light following the departures of Joe Gallen, Jake Wigley and John Keeley.

Bassey was appointed Barnet manager in April in a bid to save them from finishing in the National League relegation places.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although that couldn't be achieved, the former AFC Wimbledon coach made a sound impression at The Hive.

In his 12 games in charge, Bassey won five matches, drew two and lost five.

The Bees will not go down, however, after the National League North and South seasons were curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Kleanthous wanted Bassey to remain at Barnet to help them forge their way back to the Football League.

Simon Bassey has joined Pompey's coaching staff. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

He told the club's website: 'I was delighted with the progress we had made during Simon’s time at the club and was very keen to have him on board for the upcoming campaign.

'I am disappointed but understanding of Simon’s decision and I wish him well for the future.

‘We will now go about making the right appointment to take us forward into pre-season and the campaign ahead.

‘We’d like to thank Simon for all of his efforts during his time at the club and wish him well for his future endeavours.’